Newcastle in advanced talks to land two Premier League stars

Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign Southampton duo Kami Doyle and Tyler Dibling.

The Southampton duo have represented England at youth level, and currently play in the youth teams on the south coast.

According to NUFCBlog, Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign the pair, with Doyle being the most advanced.

With the recent takeover at Newcastle, a lot of the focus has been targeted towards signing first-team players, but fans at St James Park will be encouraged to see their club recruiting young talent in England.