Promising Liverpool duo head out on loan to English clubs

Liverpool duo Marcelo Pitaluga and James Balagizi have gone out on loan to English clubs ahead of next season.

Goalkeeper Pitaluga has joined Macclesfield who compete in the Northern Premier League Division One West – the eighth tier of English football – as the Brazilian looks to move up the ranks at Liverpool having been the fourth choice at the Reds last season behind Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian.

Jurgen Klopp is keen for the 19-year-old Brazilian, who was signed from Fluminense in his homeland in 2020, to gain senior experience reports The Athletic and will now have that chance next season.

As for midfielder Balagizi, the 18-year-old signed a new contract with the Reds before joining Crawley Town on loan, who compete in League Two. The youngster played 27 times for Liverpool’s underage sides last season and scored three goals and assisted a further three for the young Reds. Balagizi is a very versatile player and will look to hone his skills further in League Two next season.

The duo join the evergrowing list of loan moves out of Anfield this summer as Klopp looks to get some of the younger players in his squad regular game time.

Billy Koumetio, Conor Bradley, Adam Lewis and Jakub Ojrzynski have already left the club on loan during the current window and it his highly likely that more will follow over the next few weeks.