Tottenham are edging closer to the signing of Everton forward Richarlison.

Richarlison quickly became a fan favourite at Goodison Park due to his immense work-rate and passion for the club. Everton fans have been preparing for the departure of the Brazilian in the last few months, with the financial mess the club is in forcing them to offload a star player this summer.

Tottenham are now edging closer to the signing of Richarlison, with Fabrizio Romano confirming he has completed a medical ahead of a move to North London, as seen in the tweet below.

Richarlison has successfully completed his medical as new Tottenham player in Brazil, with member of Spurs staff following him. Contracts signed 12h ago, all 100% done. Official soon. ??? #THFC Perisic, Bissouma, Forster, Richarlison: Paratici completes 4 signings in 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/CL42pMtDdA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

Richarlison played a pivotal role in keeping Everton in the Premier League last season, and the Brazilian international has aspirations of playing in the Champions League.

Tottenham will of course be able to offer Richarlison the chance to play in the biggest club competition in world football, and he could receive a lot of game time with Antonio Conte needing to rotate his squad.

However, due to him competing with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, he may find it difficult to be a regular starter in the Premier League, but the 25-year-old has faith in his ability to give Conte a headache in his team selection.