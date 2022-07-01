Tottenham edge closer to yet another summer signing as forward completes medical

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are edging closer to the signing of Everton forward Richarlison.

Richarlison quickly became a fan favourite at Goodison Park due to his immense work-rate and passion for the club. Everton fans have been preparing for the departure of the Brazilian in the last few months, with the financial mess the club is in forcing them to offload a star player this summer.

Tottenham are now edging closer to the signing of Richarlison, with Fabrizio Romano confirming he has completed a medical ahead of a move to North London, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United and Arsenal miss out on transfer target after he signs for PSG
Jose Mourinho plotting raid on former club Tottenham
Juventus targeting Liverpool star in potential swap deal

Richarlison played a pivotal role in keeping Everton in the Premier League last season, and the Brazilian international has aspirations of playing in the Champions League.

Tottenham will of course be able to offer Richarlison the chance to play in the biggest club competition in world football, and he could receive a lot of game time with Antonio Conte needing to rotate his squad.

However, due to him competing with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, he may find it difficult to be a regular starter in the Premier League, but the 25-year-old has faith in his ability to give Conte a headache in his team selection.

More Stories Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.