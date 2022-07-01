Tottenham have officially announced the signing of Everton forward Richarlison.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Antonio Conte will have been desperate to strengthen his Tottenham squad this summer. Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster have already joined the club, and Tottenham have now announced the signing of Richarlison, as seen in the video below.

Richarlison will provide a competitive option up front for Conte, and will be looking to rival the likes of Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane for their positions.

After almost getting relegated last season, it’s imperative Everton replace Richarlison adequately this summer.