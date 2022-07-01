Video: Tottenham officially announce their fourth summer signing

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have officially announced the signing of Everton forward Richarlison.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Antonio Conte will have been desperate to strengthen his Tottenham squad this summer. Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster have already joined the club, and Tottenham have now announced the signing of Richarlison, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham in pole position to sign Arsenal transfer target
Everton star could now stay at Goodison Park with Premier League club pulling out of the race
Aston Villa ready to rival Chelsea in pursuit of Manchester City star

Richarlison will provide a competitive option up front for Conte, and will be looking to rival the likes of Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane for their positions.

After almost getting relegated last season, it’s imperative Everton replace Richarlison adequately this summer.

More Stories Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.