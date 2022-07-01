West Ham are now in pole position to sign Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans.

After a disappointing season, Tielemans appears to be searching for a move away from Leicester this summer. The Belgian midfielder only has one year remaining on his contract, so Leicester may be forced to sell to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Arsenal had previously shown an interest in the midfielder, but according to the Daily Mirror (via HITC), the North London club have now pulled out of the race after signing Fabio Vieira.

The report also claims that West Ham are now planning to pursue Tielemans this summer, with David Moyes eyeing multiple signings.

After losing Mark Noble, West Ham have little depth in midfield. The signing of Tielemans would not only provide more numbers in this position, but a player who can immediately rival Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice for a starting place.

A midfield two of Rice and Tielemans is undoubtedly a partnership that would give West Ham an excellent chance of battling for European places once again next season.

With Arsenal out of the race, there doesn’t appear to be any elite clubs showing heavy interest in Tielemans, so West Ham could have an excellent chance of securing their target.