£32m man tells manager he won't join Newcastle despite deal being agreed

Newcastle United FC
Hugo Ekitike has told Reims he wants to stay at the club, despite reports claiming he agreed a deal with Newcastle.

The young striker has been a revelation for Reims, and naturally, that’s attracted interest from the Premier League.

The Telegraph recently reported that the two clubs had agreed a fee to bring Ekitike to England, but the 20-year-old wants to stay in France.

That’s according to Reims coach Oscar Garcia, speaking to RMC.

“He told me he wanted to stay. Hugo feels calm. I have spoken with him. He will have no problem staying at the club and neither will I!”

