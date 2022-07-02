£32m man tells manager he won’t join Newcastle despite deal being agreed

Hugo Ekitike has told Reims he wants to stay at the club, despite reports claiming he agreed a deal with Newcastle.

The young striker has been a revelation for Reims, and naturally, that’s attracted interest from the Premier League.

The Telegraph recently reported that the two clubs had agreed a fee to bring Ekitike to England, but the 20-year-old wants to stay in France.

That’s according to Reims coach Oscar Garcia, speaking to RMC.

“He told me he wanted to stay. Hugo feels calm. I have spoken with him. He will have no problem staying at the club and neither will I!”