Ajax star will get to choose where he wants to play next season as Arsenal set for meeting next week

Arsenal are scheduled to meet Ajax next week as the battle to sign defender Lisandro Martinez intensifies with Manchester United.

The Gunners have long pursued Martinez and made the 24-year-old their defensive priority for this transfer window reports The Athletic, but face stiff competition from Manchester United, who are managed by the Argentine’s old Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United have already submitted a £37m bid to sign Martinez with the report claiming that Arsenal’s interest has prompted United to make an early move to avoid missing out on yet another transfer target.

The opportunity to work with Ten Hag is understood to appeal to the left-sided centre-back states The Athletic but Arsenal still remains a candidate for his signature.

Martinez is said to have told the Eredivisie champions that the only option he will consider this summer is a move to the Premier League and that now looks certain with one of the clubs looking certain to sign the 24-year-old.

Martinez has played mostly in central defence for Ajax but can also operate on the left and as a holding midfielder. Man United are said to want to use him as a central defender next season, whilst Arsenal primarily sees the Argentine as a left-back who could compete with Kieran Tierney for a spot states The Athletic.

Both English sides believe Martinez is happy to join them and personal terms are not expected to be an issue. If Ajax get what they want, which is thought to be around €50m guaranteed reports The Athletic, the 24-year-old will have to choose his preferred destination and what project excites him the most.