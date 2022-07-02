Arsenal are said to hold an interest in signing Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry this summer.

The winger faces an uncertain future amid a contract stand-off with Bayern, yet to pen new terms with the Bundesliga giants.

Gnabry is out of contract in 2023, and if he does not sign a new deal, Bayern will likely have to sell him on a cut-price fee this summer to avoid losing him for free this time next year.

The 26-year-old has been at Bayern since 2017, racking up 122 appearances during his time in Bavaria, and it’s said Bayern do want him to stay.

But agreeing a new contract is another issue, and 90min report Arsenal are hoping to pull off a deal for the winger.

The Gunners are not said to have made a move yet, but they are reportedly monitoring the situation, ready to move if Gnabry does not agree a new deal.

Bayern chief Hasan Salihamidzic has told Sky Sports Germany: “We really want to keep him.

“I hope that he chooses Bayern. If a player doesn’t want to decide for the club, then we can find a solution that makes everyone happy.”

It seems this situation is still very much up in the air.