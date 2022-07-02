Arsenal are set to miss out on summer transfer target Aaron Hickey, who is edging closer to a move to another Premier League club.

Last month, The Sun reported that Arsenal were close to agreeing a deal to sign Scottish left-back Hickey from Bologna. The 20-year-old was being eyed up to provide competition for injury-prone defender Kieran Tierney.

However, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Hickey is close to joining fellow Premier League side Brentford, as seen in the tweet below.

Excl: Brentford are set to sign Aaron Hickey on permanent deal. Scottish talented fullback will join for £14m plus add-ons to Bologna. Five year deal agreed… and here we go. ???????? #BrentfordFC Hickey will travel to England next week in order to undergo medical tests and sign. pic.twitter.com/OcK4rjs8zN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Brentford appear to have won the race to sign him. There’s no doubt Thomas Frank would have been able to offer more first-team opportunities, with Arsenal still having Tierney in their ranks.

Despite his injuries, when Tierney is fit, he’s undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the league, so Hickey may have struggled for regular Premier League minutes.

Brentford will be looking to build on last season, and their recruitment strategy has played a pivotal role in their recent success. Signing the likes of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins, and then selling them on for significant profit, has allowed them to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.