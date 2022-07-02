Arsenal set to miss out on transfer target as he edges closer to another London club

Arsenal FC Brentford FC
Posted by

Arsenal are set to miss out on summer transfer target Aaron Hickey, who is edging closer to a move to another Premier League club.

Last month, The Sun reported that Arsenal were close to agreeing a deal to sign Scottish left-back Hickey from Bologna. The 20-year-old was being eyed up to provide competition for injury-prone defender Kieran Tierney.

However, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Hickey is close to joining fellow Premier League side Brentford, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton and Leeds join the race for Arsenal transfer target
West Ham afraid £30m star is now joining Newcastle
Paul Robinson is not happy with who Leeds are close to signing

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Brentford appear to have won the race to sign him. There’s no doubt Thomas Frank would have been able to offer more first-team opportunities, with Arsenal still having Tierney in their ranks.

Despite his injuries, when Tierney is fit, he’s undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the league, so Hickey may have struggled for regular Premier League minutes.

Brentford will be looking to build on last season, and their recruitment strategy has played a pivotal role in their recent success. Signing the likes of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins, and then selling them on for significant profit, has allowed them to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

More Stories Aaron Hickey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.