Barcelona have a problem when it comes to announcing the signings of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

The Blaugrana have agreed deals to sign both players, with Christensen arriving from Chelsea and Kessie from AC Milan, both as free transfers.

Both players have seen their deals expire at their respective clubs, and they will join Barcelona for the coming season, but the announcements have not yet been made.

The reason is because Barcelona can’t actually register either player in their squad for the new season as things stand.

According to Diario AS, the Blaugrana now plan to announce the deals anyway, confident they will have the right amount of space in their salary allowance by the time the season comes around.

But that is the reason for the delay, and perhaps more concerningly for both players, it’s unlikely either player will be a starter in the coming season, or at least as things stand.