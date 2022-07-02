Ousmane Dembélé has received another offer from Barcelona as talks continue.

The Frenchman, officially, is not longer a Barcelona player, with his contract expiring on June 30 despite weeks of talks.

Dembélé is said to prefer a Barca stay over a move elsewhere, despite receiving offers, but a stay would be significantly less profitable.

Amid Barcelona’s financial difficulties, the winger would have to take a pay cut to stay at Camp Nou, with Sport reporting that the latest offer is a significant pay cut.

It’s claimed Dembélé would need to take a 40% pay cut if he wants to stay at Barcelona going into next season.

It would be the same cut Ansu Fati took to extend his contract, and Barcelona have made it clear that’s about as good a it will get.

Conversations continue between the two parties, but the clock is ticking ahead of the start of pre-season.

Other clubs will be watching on with intent.