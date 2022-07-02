Barcelona are now said to have agreed a deal with Robert Lewandowski ahead of the striker’s potential move to Camp Nou.

Lewandowski is being heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich this summer, a year before his contract expires.

The striker is no longer seeing aye-to-eye with the club’s board, and he has made it clear he wants a new challenge this summer.

Barcelona are very keen, but Bayern are not making it easy, still wanting a big fee for their 33-year-old despite his contract situation.

In their defender, the striker has scored more than 40 years in the last two seasons, so his age isn’t really a factor.

According to Sport, Barca are still yet to agree a deal with Bayern, but they have submitted a proposal worth around £34million.

Though, in the meantime, it’s said Barca have a pact with Lewandowski to complete a contract agreement.

The striker is said to have promised his future to Barcelona based on a contract proposal, on the condition they can complete a deal.

Barcelona do have ongoing financial issues, but the sale of key assets in the coming weeks, as approved by the board, should help.

Over to Bayern.