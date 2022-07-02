Chelsea and Man United could help Atletico Madrid by moving for defender

At present, Atletico Madrid needs to generate cash in order to sign players as per La Liga’s financial fair play rules and could do so by selling one of their main defenders.

The Madrid club are in a similar but much less serious situation to Barcelona and the selling of just one big player could free up enough space to recruit new players for the new season. That player could be Jose Maria Gimenez reports Todofichajes, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus all said to be interested in signing the Uruguayan defender.

Gimenez has a contract at Atletico until 2025, therefore, a fee for the centre-back could be expensive with Todofichajes stating that the Madrid club would not sell the 27-year-old for anything less than €60m.

Chelsea have been linked with many defenders so far this window but the main name linked to the Blues at present is Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt as reported by the Mirror.

As for Man United, Ten Hag is looking to recruit one of his former players from Ajax in Lisandro Martinez, with the Red Devils currently pushing to agree personal terms as they look to beat Arsenal to the Argentine, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Should one of the clubs miss out on their target, a move for Gimenez could be a possibility but right now the two players above are the priority for each club. €60m would be the fee to bring in the Uruguayan should they make a move, cash that would help Atleti massively.