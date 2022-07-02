Chelsea are said to be weighing up a deal to sign Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

It has been reported that United have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign the Dutch midfielder, but that may not be the case.

It seems a total agreement has not been reached, with Sport still questioning whether the Red Devils will reach a deal.

According to The Guardian, if United don’t reach a deal, Chelsea could make a move to sign de Jong as they look to strengthen for the coming season.

The Blues are said to be prioritising deals for Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City, but if United’s deal for de Jong does collapse, it’s reported the West London club could go after the midfielder.

That could be a big concern for United, who have been trying to complete a deal for de Jong all summer.

Though, they can take comfort in that they are still at the front of the race.