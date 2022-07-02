Manchester United are still said to be waiting for a response from Christian Eriksen over their transfer offer to the midfielder.

Eriksen is now officially a free agent after his Brentford contract expired at the end of June, and he is said to have a number of offers on the table.

The Dane enjoyed an impressive second half of the season after joining Brentford on a short-term deal following his return from a heart issue.

Eriksen was offered a new deal by Brentford, but it seems he wants European football and to play on a bigger stage.

According to Team Talk, United have submitted a giant offer worth around £150,000 per week for two years.

Though, Eriksen has far from bitten their hand off, continuing to assess his options as clubs begin to return to pre-season.

It’s expected the midfielder will make his decision in the coming days, with a number of offers to choose from.