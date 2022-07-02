Everton have officially announced the signing of former Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

Tarkowski was undoubtedly one of Burnley’s best players of the last few years, but unfortunately couldn’t save the club from relegation last season. His performances earned him a call-up to the England squad in 2018, and after Burnley couldn’t beat the drop, he left following the expiration of his contract.

Everton have now officially announced the signing of Tarkowski on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old is known for his exceptional defensive and aerial abilities, and with no Premier League club conceding more from set-pieces last season, he will be a useful addition to the Everton side.

Yerry Mina is widely regarded as Everton’s best defender, but due to his injury record, he’s becoming increasingly unreliable.

The same can’t be said about Tarkowski, who rarely missed a game during his time at Burnley, and this level of commitment will be pivotal for Everton.

After surviving relegation on the penultimate day of the season, Frank Lampard quickly realised defensive reinforcements were necessary, and with Tarkowski being a free agent, the former Chelsea man targeted the towering defender.