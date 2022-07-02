Everton and Leeds have joined the race for Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, who was previously targeted by Arsenal in January.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal were considering making a move for Adams this January. The American international can play at right-back as well as midfield, so would provide a versatile rotational option.

Now, according to BILD, Leeds and Everton are considering making a move for Adams, with Leipzig already eyeing up his replacement.

The signing of Adams makes an awful lot of season for Everton. With Seamus Coleman declining and Nathan Patterson yet to establish himself as a Premier League player, Adams can provide cover at right-back.

The 23-year-old is also predominantly a holding midfielder, a position Everton are crying out for.

Leeds are understandably also in the market for a midfielder, with Kalvin Phillips edging closer to a move to Manchester City, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal may still come in for the midfielder, but it appears Everton and Leeds are the two clubs most interested in acquiring his services.