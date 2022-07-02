Everton are interested in Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis as they eye up a potential Richarlison replacement.

Tottenham recently announced the signing of Everton forward Richarlison, as The Toffees lose one of their key players. Due to Everton’s financial situation, their hands were tied and a major sale was necessary this summer.

The real task now is to adequately replace Richarlison, and according to Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, Watford striker Dennis is one man Frank Lampard is a fan of, and talks have begun between the two parties.

? Everton are in talks to transfer Watford's Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis.?? #EFC pic.twitter.com/UvAGXus2wp — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 2, 2022

The Nigerian forward managed ten non-penalty goals last season in a Watford side that failed to stay in the Premier League. Capable of playing all across the front three, Dennis’ versatility could make him a useful addition to the Everton squad.

Due to Everton needing to strengthen multiple areas of the pitch, the likelihood of them replacing Richarlison with a better player is slim, but Kevin Thelwell now has the chance to find a way to improve the squad as a whole.

If Dennis can have the impact at Everton that Richarlison did, there’s no doubt the 24-year-old can quickly become a fan favourite at Goodison Park.