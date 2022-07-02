Leeds 23-year-old attacker set for imminent exit next week

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is likely to leave the club this summer as the Yorkshire side seeks to loan the 23-year-old out next week.

QPR and Hull City are two clubs interested in recruiting the Welsh international as Leeds want to secure a loan move before the club travels to Australia for their pre-season preparations, reports the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Roberts’ contract expires in 2024 with Leeds but with the club making changes heading into the new season to avoid another relegation battle, the forward looks like one of the players that could make way for new arrivals.

QPR are said to be leading the race for his services with a loan move potentially turning permanent should the London club secure promotion during the 2022/23 season.

Roberts made 23 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once and assisting another. Only seven of his top-flight appearances were starts, however, and his season ended on the day of Jesse Marsch’s first game in charge, in which the 23-year-old picked up an injury.

A move to the Championship could do Roberts a lot of good. The forward’s output over the last few seasons hasn’t been good enough for the Premier League and being just 23, the Welsh international has plenty of time to work on that. One good season with a club mentioned above could put him back in contention at Leeds or at least secure a good move away from Elland Road.