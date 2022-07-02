Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina could be about to make a shock return to Villarreal this summer.

The experienced stopper has spent the last two years with Lazio following a spell with AC Milan, during which he enjoyed a loan spell with Aston Villa.

The experienced Spaniard has a year remaining on his current contract with Lazio, but at age 39, it seems he could be set to return to one of his early clubs.

Reina spent three years with Villarreal from 2002 to 2005 and became a popular figure with Yellows fans during his time in Castellon, racking up more than 100 appearances.

And according to Sport, he could be about to seal his return to the club this summer.

Villarreal need a back-up goalkeeper this summer after saying goodbye to the long-serving Sergio Asenjo at the end of his contract.

And it seems Reina could fit the bill, adding a wealth of experience to the goalkeeping department, working behind starter Geronimo Rulli.