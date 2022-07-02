Liverpool set return date for 19 players with rest to join days later

19 Liverpool players will return to training ahead of the 2022-23 season on Monday with the rest of the squad set to begin on Saturday.

The Reds’ preparations for the 2022-23 campaign are set to get underway with initial sessions in Kirkby before the squad goes on tour in Bangkok and Singapore which starts next weekend.

Liverpool will face Manchester United on July 12 and Crystal Palace three days later, before fixtures at RB Leipzig on July 21 and Red Bull Salzburg on July 27.

This will be the pre-season schedule for Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of the new campaign, where the Reds will look to bounce back from the disappointing conclusion to what was an overall incredible campaign for the side last season.

According to Paul Gorst, the players returning for pre-season on July 4 will be Adrian, Carvalho, Davies, Diaz, Elliott, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Konate, Matip, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Phillips, Ramsay, Thiago, N. Williams, R. Williams and Van den Berg.

The remaining players who were involved in the Nations League and friendly internationals after the end of the season will link up with the squad on July 9 for the flight to Thailand reports James Pearce, where the Reds’ pre-season begins.