Liverpool star changes number ahead of important campaign

Last year was a breakthrough campaign at Liverpool for 19-year-old Harvey Elliott as the youngster progressed in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Elliott started three of the first four games in the Premier League for the Reds last season before an ankle injury against Leeds put a hold on the youngster’s run of form. This trust from Klopp showed the world the talent the 19-year-old has and the Englishman will be looking to build on that further going into the new season.

Liverpool’s midfield has been an area where a signing is needed but that lack of bodies allows one of the younger members of the squad to step up. Fabinho and Thiago are the definite starters for the Reds going into next season, which allows the others to fight for that third place, which Elliott is more than capable of doing – despite naturally being a right-winger.

Ahead of this important campaign for the youngster, Liverpool have announced that the 19-year-old will wear the No.19 shirt for the upcoming season.

Harvey Elliott will wear the No.19 shirt from the start of the 2022-23 season ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 2, 2022

Explaining the reason for the switch, the midfielder told liverpoolfc.com: “Obviously the number became available, some great players have worn it in the past – the likes of Sadio and the list goes on. I think it was an opportunity to get down the ranks in terms of the numbers, and for me personally it’s a wonderful number.

“I remember having a Sadio shirt with the number 19 on it as a kid. So to be able to wear it after him, it’s a great pleasure.

“At the end of the day, a number is just a number, but it’s just nice to have a lower number. I think it’s a great opportunity going into another season.”

Should Elliott follow in the footsteps of the shirt’s last owner, then Liverpool fans have a lot to look forward to, as they watch the career of this young talent takeoff further next season.