Man United state that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale in light of recent report

Manchester United have responded to a report that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club this summer by stating that the superstar is not for sale.

A report from the Times today claimed that Ronaldo has asked to leave Man United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window. The 37-year-old’s decision is said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career which United are not part of next season.

The Portugal international believes he has three or four years left at the highest level of the game states the Times and wants to spend that time with a team that is competitive in the Champions League.

In response to this, Man United have stated that Ronaldo is not for sale this summer and remains under contract with the Red Devils for another year reports David Ornstein.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are the clubs interested in signing Ronaldo, all of which will be competing in the Champions League next season. The Portuguese superstar has played in 19 consecutive Champions League seasons and that is set to end this year should he stay in Manchester.

Whether United stands firm on this viewpoint toward Ronaldo remains to be seen, especially if a significant bid comes their way over the next few weeks. The 37-year-old’s current attributes don’t necessarily match the style of football Erik ten Hag will want to play next season at Old Trafford but the striker is more than good enough to adapt should the Dutchman find a use for him next season.