Manchester City are looking to beat Chelsea to the signing of Matthijs de Ligt by offering a potential swap deal.

Chelsea had been linked with a move to sign De Ligt, as Thomas Tuchel plans to bolster his defence after losing two of his star players. Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have both already left the club, and according to Calcio Mercato, De Ligt is one of Chelsea’s number one targets.

However, the report also adds that Manchester City are interested in the 22-year-old, and are willing to offer Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan in exchange for De Ligt.

A move to Manchester City doesn’t make an awful lot of sense for De Ligt, with the Premier League champions already having Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, and John Stones to choose from. Chelsea is a different story, especially with Tuchel playing a back three.

After losing two defenders this summer, Tuchel is going to be in need of multiple reinforcements in this current transfer window. De Ligt has shown he’s comfortable playing in a back three for his country, and is still yet to reach his full potential aged 22.