Manchester United and Arsenal have been placed on red alert as Andrea Belotti leaves Torino following the expiration of his contract.

Belotti suffered from regular injuries last season, but before that, the Italy international managed ten or more league goals six seasons in a row. The 28-year-old has now left Torino following the expiration of his contract, and Manchester United and Arsenal could consider making a move for him.

According to the Express, both Premier League clubs have previously shown an interest in the striker, and could now make a move for him this summer.

Arsenal have lost Alexandre Lacazette going into next season, and with Eddie Nketiah the only recognised senior striker remaining at the club, Mikel Arteta could target one or two forwards this summer.

Manchester United are in a similar position, losing Edinson Cavani, and with Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stages of his career, he’s going to struggle to fulfil all fixtures next season.

For zero transfer fee, both Premier League clubs will struggle to find a better financially viable option as a backup striker this summer, and the Italian striker could be in the hunt for a fresh challenge after spending his whole career in his home country.