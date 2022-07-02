Manchester United and Barcelona at sticking point in Frenkie de Jong transfer

Manchester United are said to be closing in on an agreement for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

United have made no bones about prioritising the Dutchman this summer following the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag worked with de Jong during his Ajax days, and he believes the midfielder is the answer to United’s midfield issues.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both left the club this summer, and United are in desperate need of new midfielders.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks are still ongoing between United and Barcelona, but an agreement is ‘more than close’.

It’s claimed Barca have no issue over a proposed fixed fee of £56million, but there is discrepancy over the add-ons figure of £17.2million.

The two clubs are set to discuss that add-ons packaged in their next round of talks, ahead of personal terms being discussed with the player.

De Jong has spoken about his eagerness to continue at Barcelona, but it seems the Catalan giants are not so keen on keeping him, needing money due to their financial issues.

