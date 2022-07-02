Manchester United have confirmed goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

Henderson has spent the majority of his Manchester United career as a backup goalkeeper to David De Gea. The England international is at the stage of his career where he will be wanting a number one spot, and Nottingham Forest should be able to offer him just that.

Manchester United officially announced Henderson would be joining Nottingham Forest on loan for the season.

The 25-year-old is only signing for Forest temporarily, but you’d expect there is a chance he will leave Manchester United in the near future. Henderson only has one England cap, and if he wants to give himself a fighting chance of competing with Jordan Pickford for his country, he’s going to have to play regular football.

Forest will be able to offer him that chance next season, and he’s already proven he can perform in the Premier League.

There’s little chance of taking the number one shirt from De Gea at Manchester United, so now is Henderson’s chance to prove himself and become an established Premier League goalkeeper.