Manchester United could make a move for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans this summer.

Tielemans currently has just one year left on his contract at Leicester, and Brendan Rodgers could be forced to move him on this summer, to avoid losing him on a free.

The Belgian midfielder had been linked with a move to Arsenal, but it appears they are focusing on other targets.

Manchester United could now make a move for Tielemans, with talkSPORT claiming Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the 25-year-old. The report claims Manchester United are on red alert due to Arsenal failing to agree a deal to sign him so far.

After losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic already this summer, Ten Hag will undoubtedly be targeting a midfielder this transfer window.

Manchester United may be able to sign Tielemans at a cutback price, due to his contract situation, which could allow them to spend heavier in other areas.

Without Champions League, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the club to attract players, something we’re not used to seeing at Old Trafford. However, Leicester endured a difficult season themselves, so Tielemans wouldn’t be playing in Europe if he was to stay at the King Power Stadium.