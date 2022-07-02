Mike Dean to stay in the Premier League in new role

Posted by

Mike Dean is set to stay in the Premier League in a new role after retiring from on-field refereeing. 

Dean recently announced he would be retiring from refereeing at the end of last season, but the 54-year-old is already back in the game.

According to the Daily Mail, Dean has signed a deal to become a VAR official at Stockley Park for the Premier League ahead of the new season.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United submit £37m offer for key transfer target
Chelsea star attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs
Arsenal monitoring contract situation of Bundesliga superstar

Dean was widely renowned as one of the most entertaining Premier League referees due to the dramatics he produced during games.

The new role for Dean comes after the PGMOL planned major changes to the refereeing setup in the Premier League.

More Stories mike dean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.