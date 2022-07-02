Mike Dean to stay in the Premier League in new role

Mike Dean is set to stay in the Premier League in a new role after retiring from on-field refereeing.

Dean recently announced he would be retiring from refereeing at the end of last season, but the 54-year-old is already back in the game.

According to the Daily Mail, Dean has signed a deal to become a VAR official at Stockley Park for the Premier League ahead of the new season.

Dean was widely renowned as one of the most entertaining Premier League referees due to the dramatics he produced during games.

The new role for Dean comes after the PGMOL planned major changes to the refereeing setup in the Premier League.