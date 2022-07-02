Newcastle could join several Premier League clubs in the race for Leicester star

To say Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is a wanted man would be an understatement as a host of Premier League clubs are chasing the midfielder.

The Belgian international has long been linked with a move to Arsenal and wants to join the Gunners this summer reports CBS’ Ben Jacobs. The London club’s technical director, Edu, is still in touch with the Leicester man’s agent and both parties have agreed terms, but Arsenal are yet to place an official bid for the 25-year-old and are still deciding whether to bid or not.

This has left the door open for other clubs and one that could join the race according to Jacobs is Newcastle, with the Magpies’ sporting director Dan Ashworth having already made enquiries about the midfield star.

There is a growing feeling Newcastle could enter the Tielemans race, too. Dan Ashworth has already made enquiries. Challenge for #NUFC would be convincing Tielemans how he fits into a midfield with Joelinton, Bruno and Shelvey. One to watch… — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 2, 2022

Newcastle could have a hard time convincing Tielemans to join them on their rise up the Premier League table, considering the other clubs involved in the race, but having convinced other top stars such as Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes to join them, it is possible that the Belgian could end up at St. James’ Park.

CBS’ Jacobs states that if Arsenal reaches an agreement with Leicester, Tielemans will sign. Manchester United are the other genuine contenders for the Belgian and that interest may force Edu to make a decision quicker than expected.

Leicester are said to be planning for Tielemans to stay next season and are not totally ruling out a new deal, which could still come if offers don’t materialise. However, there are a lot of big teams in the hunt for the 25-year-old and therefore the likelihood of the Belgium international leaving in the near future is quite high.