Newcastle are showing an interest in Spanish attacking midfielder Isco after his contract at Real Madrid expired.

Isco’s game time over the last few seasons has slowly declined, and the 30-year-old has now left Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract.

The Spanish midfielder was a regular during his early years at the club, winning multiple trophies along the way. He could now be on his way to the Premier League, with Newcastle considering making a move.

That’s according to AS (via Tribal Football), who claim Newcastle and Roma both showing the most interest. A move away from Spain is reportedly his most likely destination, as he looks for a new challenge after spending his whole career in his home country.

After their recent financial takeover, Newcastle can begin to target these sort of players on high wages, and there’s no doubt Isco is the type of player to excite fans at St James Park.

The pace of the Italian league may suit Isco more, especially now he’s entering his thirties, but the Premier League is often seen as the pinnacle for many footballers.