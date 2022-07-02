Neymar Jr has decided to extend his contract amid speculation surrounding his future.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes, with PSG looking to streamline their project to ensure they only have players who are fully bought it.

Some reports have suggested Neymar does not fit into that criteria and that he may be offloaded ahead of the new season.

But it seems the former Barcelona star has no interest in leaving any time soon, moving to extend his contract.

From July 1 this year, Neymar had the option of adding another year to his current deal, which was set to run until 2026.

He activated that option immediately to extend his stay until 2027, according to L’Equipe via Sport, with economic reasons behind the decision.

Neymar is one of the top three players in world football as things stand, and he is not about to give that up.