Neymar Jr makes PSG contract decision amid transfer speculation

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Neymar Jr has decided to extend his contract amid speculation surrounding his future.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes, with PSG looking to streamline their project to ensure they only have players who are fully bought it.

Some reports have suggested Neymar does not fit into that criteria and that he may be offloaded ahead of the new season.

But it seems the former Barcelona star has no interest in leaving any time soon, moving to extend his contract.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea considering deal for key Manchester United transfer target amid stalling talks
Everton interested in 24-year-old as they eye up Richarlison replacement
Barcelona tell Ousmane Dembélé to take pay cut if he wants Camp Nou Stay

From July 1 this year, Neymar had the option of adding another year to his current deal, which was set to run until 2026.

He activated that option immediately to extend his stay until 2027, according to L’Equipe via Sport, with economic reasons behind the decision.

Neymar is one of the top three players in world football as things stand, and he is not about to give that up.

More Stories FC Barcelona Neymar Jr Paris Saint Germain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.