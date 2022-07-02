Nottingham Forest close to completing move for West Ham target

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Moussa Niakhate from Mainz.

The deal for the defender is at its final stages reports Fabrizio Romano, with some details still left to be sorted out. Both clubs have an agreement in principle on a fee, which could feasibly cost upwards of £10 million states The Athletic.

Niakhate would leave Mainz after four years with the German club having played 128 times for the Bundesliga side. The 26-year-old was expected to leave his current club this summer as the Frenchman has just one year left on his current deal and is said to want to play in the Premier League according to BILD.

Niakhate was also a target for both West Ham and Everton over the last few weeks reported BILD as both are in need of centre-backs this summer. The Toffees have addressed this by signing James Tarkowski on a free transfer, whilst the Hammers are still searching for the right man as the London club relied heavily upon Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma last season.

However, it is Forest that are set to win the race for Niakhate and the defender is expected to become the club’s next summer signing after Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Giulian Biancone have all come through the door of the club so far this summer.