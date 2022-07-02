Leeds are set to complete two more signings before the players fly off to Australia for a pre-season tour.

That’s according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, who claim that Victor Orta will be staying in England to pursue transfer targets.

No names have been mentioned, but there have been heavy links to Tyler Adams and Charles De Ketelaere, who could be the names Orta is planning to secure before their pre-season tour.

With Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips looking likely to leave, Leeds need to act fast in order to replace their two star players.