Paul Robinson is not happy with who Leeds are close to signing

Paul Robinson has given his opinion on Leeds’ potential signing of Manchester City midfielder Darko Gyabi.

With Kalvin Phillips edging closer to joining Manchester City, Leeds are targeting one of Pep Guardiola’s players. Gyabi is set to join Leeds, according to Yorkshire Evening Post, and former player Robinson has had his say on the transfer.

“He’s not going to be in the first-team next year or help them stay in the Premier League. Yes, he’s a player for the future and yes, he’s obviously a talent. But you’ve got to question why Manchester City would let him go at that age if he is a top talent,” said Robinson, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The chance of an 18-year-old coming in and being an adequate replacement for Phillips is slim, so Leeds fans will be hoping he isn’t the only midfielder brought in this summer.

