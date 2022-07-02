‘Ridiculous’: Merson says Newcastle have made a better signing than Haaland

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Paul Merson has given his list of the best summer signings so far this transfer window, with a Newcastle recruit finishing second.

This summer transfer window so far has been exciting. Erling Haaland to Newcastle, Fabio Vieira to Arsenal, and Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, just to name a few.

However, the transfer of Nick Pope to Newcastle has caught the eye of Merson, labelling it the second-best signing behind Yves Bissouma.

“Nick Pope is a top goalkeeper, it’s ridiculous that Newcastle United got a player of his calibre for as little as £10 million,” said Merson, speaking to SportsKeeda.

More Stories / Latest News
£32m man tells manager he won’t join Newcastle despite deal being agreed
Orta set to complete two more Leeds signings before pre-season to Australia
Manchester United and Barcelona at sticking point in Frenkie de Jong transfer

Merson listed Haaland as number three, with Ivan Perisic and Fabio Carvalho just behind.

More Stories Erling Haaland Nick Pope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.