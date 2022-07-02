‘Ridiculous’: Merson says Newcastle have made a better signing than Haaland

Paul Merson has given his list of the best summer signings so far this transfer window, with a Newcastle recruit finishing second.

This summer transfer window so far has been exciting. Erling Haaland to Newcastle, Fabio Vieira to Arsenal, and Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, just to name a few.

However, the transfer of Nick Pope to Newcastle has caught the eye of Merson, labelling it the second-best signing behind Yves Bissouma.

“Nick Pope is a top goalkeeper, it’s ridiculous that Newcastle United got a player of his calibre for as little as £10 million,” said Merson, speaking to SportsKeeda.

Merson listed Haaland as number three, with Ivan Perisic and Fabio Carvalho just behind.