Ronaldo asks to leave Man United as transfer rumours continue to linger

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window.

The 37-year-old’s decision is said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career reports the Times and it comes after a number of rumours linking the Portuguese superstar with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Ronaldo has played in 19 consecutive Champions League seasons and that is set to end this year should he stay in Manchester. The five-time winner of Europe’s elite competition has made 183 appearances in the tournament, notching 140 goals and adding a further 42 assists, which makes him one of – if not the greatest- players to compete in the competition.

The Portugal international believes he has three or four years left at the highest level of the game states the Times and wants to spend that with a team that is competitive in the Champions League.

Where could Ronaldo go should he leave Man United?

The clubs that have been linked to Ronaldo in recent weeks have been Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Roma and Sporting CP. Roma are the only club not competing in the Champions League among the four but are reportedly the ones closest to signing the Portuguese superstar.

The 37-year-old is said to be in talks over a return to Italy, with Jorge Mendes – who is the agent of both Ronaldo and Mourinho – said to be currently working on the move to Roma and conversations are very advanced reports Todofichajes, with a deal possibly being closed before July 7.

As for the others, Bayern have just signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool but could lose Robert Lewandowski this summer. It is likely that they would try and replace the Polish striker with a younger star but a move for Ronaldo could be on the cards.

Chelsea have just let Romelu Lukaku go back to Inter Milan on loan and are now without a recognised striker going into next season. The Blues seem to be focused on signing a centre-back and wingers at present but there is a space at the London club for the Portugal international.

Finally, the romantic option in Sporting CP, which is where it all started for Ronaldo. This would be a cool move for the superstar to make but the report above suggests the 37-year-old wants to join a club that’s competitive in the Champions League, which the Portuguese side are simply not.

This will come as a blow for Manchester United and their fans who could lose their top scorer from last season ahead of a campaign that was breeding excitement amongst the fanbase. Who they recruit to replace the superstar, should he leave, will be very interesting as the only striker the club have been seriously linked to this summer is currently at bitter rivals Liverpool.