Tottenham are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Spurs are keen to strengthen this summer as they prepare for a Champions League campaign on the back of their fourth-place finish.

Defensive additions are required to push back three Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies and Eric Dier, who face a tough challenge to stand up to some of the Champions League’s finest.

It’s hoped Lenglet will help solve that potential issue, with the Frenchman looking for first team football after falling out of favour at Camp Nou.

Lenglet is under contract at Barca until 2026, and he is expected to return to Camp Nou after his season away.

But he wants to prove himself with regular football first, and Sport say it will cost Tottenham a touch over £6million for the year in wages.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are set to pay the remaining £4.3million of the defender’s wages.

That total wage figure is significantly higher than what most believe Lenglet’s wage to be, but either way, it seems the two clubs will split the wages.