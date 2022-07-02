West Ham afraid £30m star is now joining Newcastle

West Ham are growing increasingly concerned they will miss out on one of their summer transfer targets.

That man is Chelsea striker Armando Broja. West Ham and Newcastle have both shown an interest in the forward, but the former are afraid they will miss out on their target.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim West Ham believe they will miss out on Broja with Newcastle able to offer more money.

After their recent financial takeover, Newcastle will be able to attract players simply due to the wages being offered.