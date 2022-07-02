West Ham United have been linked with a move for Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma over recent days.

The Dutchman has been tipped to move on from the Yellow Submarine this season after just one year at the club.

Danjuma impressed for Villarreal in his first season, particularly in the Champions League, and the Spanish club could be set to double their money if a deal does go through.

Earlier this week, it was reported the Hammers were pursuing a deal for Danjuma, despite recent links between the forward and the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

But a fresh report from Hammers website Claret and Hugh claims that is not the case.

They claim a club insider has told them: “West Ham are not currently progressing in talks to sign Arnaut Danjuma, with boss David Moyes not convinced by the player.”

Danjuma has spoken about his willingness to return to the Premier League some day, but he has also made it clear he is happy at Villarreal for the time being, enjoying working under Unai Emery.