West Ham man confirms he has today left the club

West Ham loanee Alex Kral has confirmed that he has left the club after an underwhelming loan spell at the London Stadium.

Kral signed for the Hammers on deadline day last summer from Spartak Moscow and was reportedly a target of Hammers boss David Moyes since the start of that window before he joined on a season-long loan with an option to buy of £12million with £7million in add-ons reports the Evening Standard.

If the midfielder made a certain number of starts for West Ham last season that option to buy would have become an obligation for the east Londoners. However, the Czech international was rarely used by Moyes and as a result, the 24-year-old has confirmed he has left the club.

Kral made just one Premier League appearance last season, which came in a 4-1 win over Watford in December and lasted for all of one minute. The midfielder never got a chance to show West Ham fans what he can do on a football pitch but that is a decision Moyes was certain on.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop the 24-year-old from thanking the club for the opportunity upon his departure, tweeting: “It was an honor for me to wear this jersey!! Big thanks to all West Ham fans for your support and love! I wish you the best IRONS.”