Agreement close: Chelsea and Euro giants look set to strike transfer deal

Chelsea and Barcelona are reportedly close to reaching an agreement over the transfer of Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso.

The Blues are also about to lose Andreas Christensen on a free transfer to Barca, and it’s claimed that Alonso could be the next big name to swap Stamford Bridge for the Nou Camp, according to Sport.

Chelsea could do with making changes to their squad this summer after a disappointing season in 2021/22, so fans might not be too disappointed to see that Alonso looks to be nearing a departure.

Still, it’s a lot of change happening all at once, with the west London giants also losing a key player in Antonio Rudiger, who has moved to Real Madrid on a free.

Marcos Alonso in action for Chelsea
Barcelona look to rebuilding quite positively under Xavi, and an experienced performer like Alonso could be a smart addition for the club.

Sport suggest the former Fiorentina man will be joining the Catalan giants on the cheap at around €10million.

