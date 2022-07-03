Erik ten Hag to push for Man United to seal £70m transfer to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to push for the club to seal the transfer of Ajax forward Antony to replace the unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have been rocked by some unwanted transfer news, with various reports breaking yesterday stating that Ronaldo wants the club to accept reasonable offers for him so he can play in the Champions League.

This was first broken by the Times, and there’s now speculation emerging about who could fill the void that would be left if Ronaldo were to leave Old Trafford.

According to the Mirror, Ten Hag is ready to call for United to do what it takes to sign Brazilian star Antony from his old club Ajax, in a deal likely to cost around £70million.

Antony to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?
Antony has shone in the Eredivisie and is a player Ten Hag knows well, so this deal makes sense for MUFC, though it will be hard to replace a legendary figure like Ronaldo.

The Portugal international may be turning 38 next season, but he remains a key player for United after an impressive return of 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions last term.

Antony is not as prolific as Ronaldo, but he is a skilful attacker who would surely add a new dimension to this struggling side.

