Arsenal have opened talks with the representatives of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.



Mikel Arteta will be keen to freshen up his squad this summer, after failing to qualify for the Champions League last season. Arsenal qualified for the Europa League, and after having no distraction from European football last season, there’s no doubt they will need increased squad depth this summer.

According to RMC Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri in the tweet below, Arsenal have initiated talks to sign Onana.

Onana is a towering dynamic midfielder, standing at six foot five inches. The 20-year-old was recently called up to the Belgian national team, making his debut in May.

Despite his age, Onana was a regular in the Lille midfield, managing 41 appearances last season. This level of consistency could make him an attractive prospect to Arsenal, especially due to Thomas Partey’s injury record.

Partey suffered multiple injuries throughout last season, and due to a lack of depth, Arsenal were significantly weaker without him in the side. After securing the signing of Fabio Vieira, adding depth into more attacking areas, a midfielder could be next on Arteta’s priority list.