Arsenal open to selling 24-year-old after failed loan spell

Arsenal are open to selling Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer after failing to impress during a loan spell with Roma.

The 24-year-old joined the Serie A side for the second half of last season but couldn’t break into Jose Mourinho’s team and played just eight matches for the Giallorossi, totalling just 491 minutes of game time. Roma have decided not to pursue a permanent deal for the Englishman and the versatile player has now returned to London ahead of next season.

According to football.london, Maitland-Niles has reported back for pre-season training after not being able to secure a permanent move so far this window and this summer feels like a big one in his career as it is time that the player seeks out a club that will make him a regular starter.

Football.london reports that Arsenal are open to selling Maitland-Niles this summer but there aren’t many clubs lining up for the Englishman’s signature. Nottingham Forest were one club linked with a move but the 24-year-old’s high salary at the Emirates combined with Forest’s budgetary limitations could make a potential move to the Premier League new boys a difficult one to complete.

Maitland-Niles will most likely need to lower his current salary with the Gunners in order to secure an important move for his career. The 24-year-old has plenty of time to establish a solid career for himself but needs to find the right club next. The player has many qualities that can be of benefit to a club but the Englishman just needs one to take a chance on him right now.