Barcelona could use star forward in deal for Jules Kounde

Barcelona are exploring the option of using Memphis Depay as a make-weight in their bid to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

This is according to Barca journalist, Gerard Romero, who reports that due to the Catalan club’s financial issues they are looking at alternative options in order to recruit one of their main targets during the current transfer window.

Depay joined Barcelona last summer and had his campaign disrupted by injuries but overall played well when called upon. The Dutch star played 27 games in La Liga last season, in which he scored 12 goals and assisted a further two.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his Barcelona contract and would be an excellent player for Sevilla to gain, but whether the forward is open to a move remains to be seen.

Kounde has also been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for defensive reinforcements. The Blues lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen recently and are in a much better position financially to compete for the centre-back’s signature.

The French international and Chelsea have agreed personal terms, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee for the 23-year-old. Sevilla are reportedly demanding around £56m for the French international, and according to the Mirror, the La Liga side have now set a deadline of July 5th for Chelsea and Barcelona to get a deal over the line, but that can always be adjusted.