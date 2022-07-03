Insider confirms £25m star has rejected Brighton to join Leeds

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara is reportedly expected to choose a transfer to Leeds after rejecting Brighton.

Journalist Alfonso Leocadio claims Camara has turned down Brighton and is now closing in on a move to his preferred destination – Elland Road.

This looks an exciting signing for Leeds, who need to strengthen after only narrowly escaping relegation last season, and with star players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips expected to leave.

Camara has impressed for Salzburg and looks like he could be an ideal addition to Jesse Marsch’s squad for next season.

Taking to Twitter, Leocadio said: “Mohamed Camara has decided to join Leeds United over Brighton, I’m told. Not official yet but this is what I’m told currently.”