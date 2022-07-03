Carragher brands Neville a clown in Twitter dispute over Man United & Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been involved in a Twitter dispute over the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga.

The Portugal international wants to leave Manchester United this summer, as per BBC Sport and others, and it’s sure to be a major headache for new manager Erik ten Hag to deal with.

Carragher, a former Liverpool player, is certainly enjoying this story, however, and took the opportunity to mock his fellow Sky pundit Neville over it.

Neville played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford over a decade ago now, and will no doubt be hurting at seeing yet more trouble unfolding at his former club.

After a bit of a back and forth, Carragher insisted Ronaldo never wanted to join Manchester City, calling Neville a clown…

More Stories / Latest News
Three of the Premier League big six set to battle it out for Atletico Madrid star
Tuchel open to letting Chelsea winger go with Italian side interested
Possible future Liverpool transfer target likes Fabio Carvalho Instagram post

The former Reds star also enjoyed the opportunity to mock Neville over United acting like Elvis had arrived, saying that Elvis has now left the building.

Of course, it’s not yet clear if Ronaldo will actually end up sealing a move away this summer.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Gary Neville Jamie Carragher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.