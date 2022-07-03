Chelsea target gives possible clue over transfer as he puts his house up for sale

Chelsea fans may be intrigued to hear the latest news involving Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England international has been linked as a target for Chelsea in recent times, and may be hinting that a move is on the cards as he negotiates selling his house to Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to the Daily Mirror.

Sterling has had a fine career at Man City, but now seems to be thinking about life away from the Etihad Stadium, if this report proves to be accurate.

Chelsea would certainly do well to bring the former Liverpool man to Stamford Bridge, with Thomas Tuchel in need of new players in attack.

Romelu Lukaku recently left for a loan back to former club Inter Milan, while the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic have been underwhelming for much of their time in west London.

Sterling could solve Chelsea’s issues in front of goal, giving Tuchel a more versatile and hard-working player than Lukaku, who never quite looked the right fit for the German tactician’s style of play.