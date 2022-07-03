Chelsea set to re-launch transfer bid for Serie A star, Man United focusing on alternative

Chelsea are reportedly set to revive their transfer pursuit of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international has been one of the finest centre-backs in Europe in recent years, and looks like he’d be ideal to help Chelsea in a problem position this summer.

According to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Chelsea are likely to try again for De Ligt next week, with the report adding that Manchester United don’t currently seem to be in the running as they focus on Lisandro Martinez instead.

Martinez has shone at Ajax, where he has largely played under Erik ten Hag, who moved to take over at Old Trafford this summer, so a reunion could make sense.

Matthijs de Ligt in action for Juventus
Still, it seems United are focusing on Martinez instead, clearing the way for Chelsea to move for De Ligt to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

De Ligt is a strong and intelligent defender who looked a real leader at Ajax at a young age, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

United could surely have done well to sign the 22-year-old, but one imagines he’d currently favour a move to Stamford Bridge, where he can play Champions League football.

